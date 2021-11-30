Lynn Smyth (above), Fourth Creek Rotary Club president, rings the bell for the Salvation Army on Monday at Belk in Statesville. Fourth Creek Rotary members are taking part in the annual tradition, as the red kettles are popping up at locations around the city. The red Kettle Campaign, which dates back to 1891, raises donations to help fund the Salvation Army. Left: Sarah Kirkman, left, and Leon Ijames, members of Fourth Creek Rotary, ring the bell for the Salvation Army on Monday at Belk in Statesville.
Fourth Creek Rotary members ring bell for Salvation Army
