Fourth Creek Rotary members hear presentation from Iredell County Council on Aging

Jackie Negley from Iredell County Council on Aging spoke to Fourth Creek Rotary on Wednesday. Negley noted that the Council on Aging runs Meals on Wheels and is always looking for volunteers. There are numerous other programs to include the family caregiver support program, chore service, and transportation. She also spoke about all the activities provided at the two senior centers in Iredell County. Go to www.Iredellcoa.org for more information.