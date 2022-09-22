 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fourth Creek Rotary learns about juvenile court counselors

  • Updated
  • 0
092322-srl-news-rotary-p1.jpg

Krista Hiatt, chief juvenile court counselor for Iredell, Alexander, Davidson and Davie counties, spoke to Fourth Creek Rotary on Wednesday at the Statesville Civic Center. She talked about juvenile court counselors and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council.

 Photo used with permission

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rep. Kinzinger says if GOP takes House in midterms Republicans might impeach BIden weekly

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert