A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Li…
A Kings Mountain woman faces multiple felony charges after her arrest on drug counts twice in Iredell County over the past few weeks, Iredell …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 27-March 5.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 27-March 5. For more information regarding specific pl…
At the virtual North Carolina Main Street Conference on Thursday, Downtown Statesville recognized Brittany Marlow as its 2021 Main Street Champion.
Mason McCullough made it a point to be early at 505 S. Center St. on March 29, 1985. The auction was set to start at noon in front of what had…
Rufus Heaggans has seen a lot as he traveled more than 3,000,000 miles and seen the United States change over the years from the cab of a trac…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
Statesville is set to replace its oldest fire station after the city council voted on Tuesday to fund $7.2 million of the construction of a ne…