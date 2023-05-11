Jack Titus, left, and Zoey Clark speak to Fourth Creek Rotary on Wednesday about the Interact Club at the Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership (CCTL). Titus is the Interact Club’s super senior representative and Clark is the club’s president.
Fourth Creek Rotary hosts a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Statesville YMCA on Wednesday. Pictured, from left, are club members Ralph Lepley, Sarah Kirkman and Donnie Haynes. Twenty-five units were collected.
