Fourth Creek Rotarian Leon Ijames, left, invites Brad Bullock from Grill 4 God Ministries to speak to the club meeting Wednesday.
Fourth Creek Rotary President Elect Marlene Scott, left, presents a Rotary banner she received from the Rotary Presidents Elect Training Seminar to President Carrie Nitzu at the club’s weekly meeting Wednesday.
