Fourth Creek Rotary presented the Service Above Self Award to Mandy Lambert. Lambert is a district attorney legal assistant for the district attorney’s office in Iredell and Alexander counties. The award, which was voted on by Fourth Creek Rotary members from nominations made over the last month, was given in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self.
Fourth Creek Rotary honors Lambert with Service Above Self Award
