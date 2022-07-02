Fourth Creek Rotary had its end-of-year celebration at Amalfi’s on Wednesday night. Pictured, from left, are Secretary Sarah Kirkman, Outgoing President Lynn Smyth, President Carrie Nitzu and Treasurer Rick Morrison. Smyth hands over the gavel to Nitzu.
Fourth Creek Rotary holds end-of-year-celebration; welcomes new president
