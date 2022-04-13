 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Fourth Creek Rotary hears about role of dog in District Attorney's Office

  • 0
IMG_2986.jpg

District Attorney Sarah Kirkman, right, introduces Assistant District Attorney Crystal Beale and facility dog Oakley to Fourth Creek Rotary on Wednesday at the club’s weekly meeting. Beale spoke to the club about Oakley’s training and his role in the District Attorney’s Office.

 Photo used with permission

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

South Africa: Overnight floods kill dozens in Durban and environs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert