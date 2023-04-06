Fourth Creek Rotary donated $1,850 to Samaritan’s Purse on Wednesday. Pictured, from left, are Club Members James Foushee, Rick Morrison, Earl Spencer, Chris Johnston from Samaritan’s Purse, Hank Byrd and Kenneth Davis.
Photo used with permission
Fourth Creek Rotary donated $1,850 to Samaritan’s Purse on Wednesday. Pictured, from left, are Club Members James Foushee, Rick Morrison, Earl Spencer, Chris Johnston from Samaritan’s Purse, Hank Byrd and Kenneth Davis.
Fourth Creek Rotarian Chris Bates, left, accepts the “award” for the winning NCAA bracket from fellow Rotarian Kenneth Davis on Wednesday. As part of the March Madness Polio Plus Challenge, Bates will get to keep the ball until next year’s winner takes it. The club raised $1,000 for Polio Plus through the contest.