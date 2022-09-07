Fourth Creek Rotary donates to Salvation Army, honors one of its own

The Fourth Creek Rotary Club, at its weekly meeting Wednesday, heard about the needs and community support of the Statesville Police Department, honored one its own and presented a donation to the Salvation Army.

Statesville Police Chief David Onley spoke to the club members about the needs of the city and he expressed appreciation for the support of the community for SPD officers.

The club also honored Lynn Smyth. Rotary District Governor Elect Debra Corbett presented the Distinguished Rotarian Award to Smyth.

And the club presented a $750 donation to Salvation Army Majs. JoAnn and Joe Mure.