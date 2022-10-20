 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fourth Creek Rotary donates school supplies to CCTL

Carrie Nitzu, right, Fourth Creek Rotary president, and Sarah Kirkman, a club member, drop off school supplies Wednesday at the Collaborative College of Technology and Leadership. Fourth Creek Rotary donated the supplies to help with CCTL’s Interact Club’s school supply drive to benefit Cloverleaf Elementary School.

