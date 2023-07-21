Olga Gatlin of SolidUArity, an organization that delivers medical supplies to the Ukraine, joined Fourth Creek Rotary by Zoom at the club’s weekly meeting Wednesday at the Unity Center. The club’s International Committee donated $500 to the organization. Pictured, from left, are Kenneth Davis, James Foushee, Earl Spencer, Rick Morrison and Jeff McNeely of Fourth Creek Rotary’s International Committee.
alert top story
Fourth Creek Rotary donates $500 to SolidUArity
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said this investigation made a dent in the amount of crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl in the county.
Superintendent Dr. Jeff James announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Educatio…
Two people died in separate wrecks Friday.
A search is underway in Statesville for an escaped inmate from the Caldwell Corrections Center in Lenoir. A tip reported that the prisoner Mat…
Council members Doris Allison and Fred Foster said they are concerned for South Statesville residents who can't travel as easily to some of th…