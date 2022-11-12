Fourth Creek Rotary Club welcomes new member

Fourth Creek Rotarian Earl Spencer, left, sponsors James Foushee, who was inducted into the club Wednesday.
A bench along the greenway in Statesville has a small plaque on it in honor of the late Rick Davis. It says “Placed in memory of Rick Davis an…
There was little drama on election night in Iredell County as Republicans won races up and down the ballot.
A Salisbury man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 70 near Triplett Road Thursday night.
In a night with little election drama in Iredell County, at least one Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education race proved to be competitive.
Thousands gathered in downtown Statesville for the annual Pumpkin Fest and wouldn’t let fleeting rain showers stop them from enjoying some fall fun.
Twenty-five years ago:
It was a brief meeting that clocked in at just under minutes, but the Statesville City Council moved forward with its plans for Fire Station N…
The Iredell County Board of Elections said Thursday that Republican candidate Abby Trent (R) will win the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of…
A 19-year-old Statesville man was charged after authorities said he fled a traffic stop on Oct. 25.
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a “Military Timeline” on Nov. 12-13.
