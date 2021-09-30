Fourth Creek Rotary Club supports firefighters' Coats for Kids campaign

Support Local Journalism
Fourth Creek Rotary presents $500 to Statesville Professional Firefighters Association Local 3137 for its Coats for Kids campaign. At the presentation were, from left, Fourth Creek Rotary President Lynn Smyth, Fourth Creek Rotary Community Service Chairman Larry Rogers, Walter Horne and Troy Josey, both of Statesville Professional Firefighters Association Local 3137.
