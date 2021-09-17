 Skip to main content
Fourth Creek Rotary Club recognizes Clay Lunsford with honorary Paul Harris Fellow Award
Fourth Creek Rotary Club recognizes Clay Lunsford with honorary Paul Harris Fellow Award

For more than 10 years, local musician Clay Lunsford has provided the entertainment for the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament.

That tournament is sponsored by the Fourth Creek Rotary Club, and after this year's tournament, the club honored Lunsford with the honorary Paul Harris Fellow Award.

Fourth Creek Rotary President Lynn Smyth presented the award to Lunsford for donating his time and talents to the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament. Lunsford has provided music for the tournament dinner for more than 10 years. Fourth Creek Rotarian Sarah Kirkman presented Lunsford with the Paul Harris Fellow pin. 

