Fourth Creek Rotary blood drive collects 20 pints

Fourth Creek Rotarians Joel Mashburn, left, and Lynn Smyth check in donors at the Red Cross Blood Drive hosted by Fourth Creek Rotary on Jan. 18 at the Statesville YMCA. A total of 20 pints were collected and 24 donors attended the drive. Six people were deferred and there were two Power Reds donors.  

