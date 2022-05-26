Fourth Creek Rotary awards scholarships to Iredell students

On Wednesday, at its weekly meeting, Fourth Creek Rotary Club of Statesville welcomed scholarship recipients and their parents to accept their scholarships. The recipients spoke about the projects they have worked on in high school and their future plans for college.
Allison Eudy, CCTL student, Hannah VanBuren, South Iredell High School student, Molly Smyth, South Iredell High School student, and Johnpaul Avila-Funes, Statesville High School and CATS Automotive program student, all received scholarships from Fourth Creek Rotary Club of Statesville.
These students were selected by the scholarship committee composed of Rotarians Marlene Scott, Leon Ijames, Donnie Haynes, Ralph Lepley and Rick Morrison. The scholarships are funded with money raised by the Laura Laws Memorial Golf Tournament.