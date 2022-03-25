Fourth Creek Rotarian Earl Spencer is reigning champ in Polio Plus challenge

Fourth Creek Rotary held a Club Assembly on Wednesday at its weekly meeting. This is a time for the club’s committees to meet and report back to the rest of the club about what is going on with the committee.
Photo used with permission
Fourth Creek Rotarian Earl Spencer is the reigning champion of the Club’s NCAA Challenge for Polio Plus. Each year, members make donations to Polio Plus in order to pick a bracket. Fourth Creek Rotary raised $860 this year for Polio Plus through this challenge.
