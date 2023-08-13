On Aug.19 from 2-5 p.m. in the Cedar Grove parlor at the Hugh Torrance House and Store, learn about some of the oldest burial sites in Iredell, Lincoln, Rowan and North Mecklenburg at HEARTS Sacred Grounds ‘23.

This month’s HEARTS (History, Ecology, nArts, Reunion, Trails, Store) event features a panel of local historians, educators, authors and historic preservation advocates sharing their expertise on the known and unknown cemeteries of early settlers and enslaved people in our region. In addition, recent findings will be shared regarding the burial sites of some of the formerly enslaved people who continued to work at Cedar Grove after emancipation. Tickets are free, but registration is requested at www.hught.org.

The Fourth Creek and Green Street cemeteries in Statesville will be discussed.

The following people will be forming the panel to discuss the cemeteries:

Betty Jane (Bee Jay) Caldwell, author, re-enactor, community activist, and historic preservation advocate sharing North Mecklenburg African American burial site history.

Dr. Gary Freeze, retired professor of history at Catawba College in Salisbury, specializing in the history of the North Carolina Piedmont and offering insights into Rowan’s historic Thyatira and Third Creek churches and cemeteries.

Jason Harpe, public historian/director of Cemetery Conservation at Richard Grubb and Associates Inc., sharing nuggets on Lincoln County’s and North Mecklenburg’s most historic burial sites.

Joel Reese, local history librarian for the Iredell County Library, sharing the history of Iredell County’s oldest known burial ground, the historic Fourth Creek Cemetery. In addition, he will be joined by Dr. Liza Mozer, educator, and historic preservation leader, and they’ll share new GPR (ground penetrating radar) findings from the historic Green Cemetery, a notable burial site of emancipated enslaved people in Statesville.

Before the panel presentation, thematically-related chamber music will be presented by local classical musicians David Strassberg and Amanda Gentile on violin, Kirsten Allen on viola and Liz Burns on cello.

Julia Rogers from Blackberry Ridge Farm will share this month’s eco-minutes on the interesting and historic roles of periwinkle and yucca in burial sites.

The Hugh Torance House and Store is one of Mecklenburg County’s few surviving 18th-century structures and NC’s oldest standing store. On the event day, the store will be open from 2 to 5:30 p.m. for tours offering new local artisan crafts and sundries.

The new historic foodways team is offering guests an interactive experience at the store to grind the coffee, beans, spices, herbs, corn, churn butter, help make sauerkraut, string apples, and green beans. These were important chores that helped families prepare for the cold winter months.

HEARTS Happenings are monthly, place-based, community gatherings featuring music, arts, and lectures exploring local history, nature, and our shared sense of place. This event and all HEARTS Happenings are free to the community through the Hugh Torance House and Store, a local 501c3 nonprofit.

HEARTS Circle membership along with corporate sponsors and dedicated volunteers make HEARTS Happenings possible in these incredible historic places and further the HEARTS mission of historic preservation, ecological conservation, and forging community connections in the region.

For more information, visit www.hught.org, email info@hughtorancehouseandstore.org, or call (704) 920-9931. The historic Hugh Torance House and Store is located at 8231 Gilead Road, Huntersville.