Fourth annual Iredell Walk for Recovery to celebrate National Recovery Month on Sunday

With the number of overdoses rising in Iredell County, it was clear for the organizers of the fourth annual Iredell Walk for Recovery that the event was as important as ever, even if changes had to be made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The recovery message was too important not to go forward with a modified in-person event,” Debbie Page said. She is the marketing coordinator for Iredell Walk for Recovery.

The Iredell Walk for Recovery to celebrate National Recovery Month will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Troutman ESC Park. Organizers are asking people who are interested to register for the event at Eventbrite.

This year it will be held in a more drive-thru style, but will still connect people with resources needed for fighting the addictions that have been on the rise over the past two years.

Last year the event was virtual and attracted 12,000 views, Page said, but with the data showing an increase in substance use, a more personal connection was needed even if changes had to be made in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those attending will drive through each of the more than two dozen vendor tents to get information and giveaways from the groups, as well as a meal from Grill 4 God. Event T-shirts will be given away, as well, while supplies last.