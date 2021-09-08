Fourth annual Iredell Walk for Recovery to celebrate National Recovery Month on Sunday

With the number of overdoses rising in Iredell County, it was clear for the organizers of the fourth annual Iredell Walk for Recovery that the event was as important as ever, even if changes had to be made during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The recovery message was too important not to go forward with a modified in-person event,” Debbie Page said. She is the marketing coordinator for Iredell Walk for Recovery.
The Iredell Walk for Recovery to celebrate National Recovery Month will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Troutman ESC Park. Organizers are asking people who are interested to register for the event at Eventbrite.
This year it will be held in a more drive-thru style, but will still connect people with resources needed for fighting the addictions that have been on the rise over the past two years.
Last year the event was virtual and attracted 12,000 views, Page said, but with the data showing an increase in substance use, a more personal connection was needed even if changes had to be made in light of the ongoing pandemic.
Those attending will drive through each of the more than two dozen vendor tents to get information and giveaways from the groups, as well as a meal from Grill 4 God. Event T-shirts will be given away, as well, while supplies last.
There will be an area set up for individuals with more questions to pull off in a designated area for a more in-depth talk with recovery experts, using social distancing.
After the drive-thru portion, speakers and music from the Audiophiles can be heard whether listening in the car or in family/friend areas marked off for groups that might prefer sitting on their own blanket or chairs. The event will also be broadcast on the organization’s Facebook page. Banner Drug will also be there providing COVID-19 vaccinations.
National Recovery Month
For 32 years now, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration sponsors National Recovery Month to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders, and celebrate the individuals living in recovery. This year, the theme is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”
The month is a time for people to celebrate the improvements made by those who are dealing with substance abuse while addressing their ongoing needs.
