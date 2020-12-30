Four people injured in crash that closed I-40 west for two hours

One person received serious injuries and three others were treated for minor injuries after a wreck that closed Interstate 40 west for two hours Wednesday morning.

Master Trooper Jeff Swagger of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck occurred around 11:15 a.m. on I-40 west near the 147 mile maker.

Swagger said the crash occurred when a 2003 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling westbound and ran off the road to the left. The vehicle struck the guardrail and then hit a 2018 Subaru Forester. In an attempt to avoid the initial crash, a 2010 Freightliner moving truck swerved and hit the guardrail and overturned in the travel lanes, Swagger said.

The contents of the moving truck were spilled and both lanes were blocked.

The driver of the Subaru, Robert Lee Grant, 62, of Statesville, was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital by Iredell EMS with serious injuries. A 63-year-old passenger in his vehicle was also taken to IMH with minor injuries, Swagger said.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Derek Scott Young Frye, 26, of Wichita, Kansas, was taken by Iredell EMS to IMH with minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, Steven Michael Knight, 37, of Lynchburg, Virginia, also received minor injuries.