Four people arrested on drug charges after investigation

Four people were charged after an investigation into drug activity at a local residence, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 28, and Eva Mata Carbajal, 28, both of Deep Water Road and Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 26, of Charlotte and Webb Massey King, 44, of Taylorsville, were arrested Friday.
Eugenio Carbajal was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine along with one count each of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.
Eva Carbajal was charged with felony conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.
Wolowitz was charged with felony conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.
King is facing charges of four counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine along with one count each of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance. A magistrate set bond at $225,000.
Campbell said narcotics investigators received information about illegal drug activity that was ongoing even after some of the individuals were arrested on methamphetamine charges.
An investigation was launched and, investigators purchased methamphetamine from a residence on Deep Water Road, Campbell said.
As a result, he said, a search warrant was executed Friday, and investigators found crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, hallucinogenic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia in the house. The Carbajals and Wolowitz were there when the search was conducted.
King was later located at a difference residence and taken into custody.
Eugenio Carbajal’s criminal record includes felony possession of methamphetamine breaking or entering and fleeing to elude arrest on a motor vehicle and misdemeanor assault on a government official, possession of drug paraphernalia and assault on a female. He is currently on probation for felony possession of Schedule II.
Eva Carbajal’s criminal record includes misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Wolowitz has no listed criminal history.
King’s history includes felony manufacture methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine precursor, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale or use of controlled substance, misdemeanor assault on a female, reckless driving and no operator’s license.