Four people arrested on drug charges after investigation

Four people were charged after an investigation into drug activity at a local residence, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Eugenio Mata Carbajal, 28, and Eva Mata Carbajal, 28, both of Deep Water Road and Amanda Christine Wolowitz, 26, of Charlotte and Webb Massey King, 44, of Taylorsville, were arrested Friday.

Eugenio Carbajal was charged with three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine along with one count each of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI. A magistrate set bond at $200,000.

Eva Carbajal was charged with felony conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.

Wolowitz was charged with felony conspiracy to sell or deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI. A magistrate set bond at $75,000.