Four new members appointed to Iredell Health System board

He attended medical school at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology, School of Medical Sciences in Ghana, completed his residency at Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, New York, and did his fellowship at State University of New York at Stony Brook. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Infectious Disease.

Aryeetey has now been in North Carolina for a little more than 15 years. He runs a private medical practice in infectious disease and treats patients at all three hospitals in Iredell County.

He is married to Francesca and has two sons. He enjoys playing tennis.

“I am happy to be on the board and look forward to the opportunity to be involved in the community,” he said.

Anthony Williams

Williams was born and raised in Statesville and is a graduate of Statesville Senior High. He attended Catawba Community College and worked for United Parcel Services for 35 years as a service provider and 17 years as a safety coordinator. He retired from UPS in June 2019 and currently owns and operates T&T Cleaning Services with his wife, Tonia.