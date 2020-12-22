Four new firefighters join Statesville Fire Department

Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman announced that four new firefighters have recently completed the Basic Fire Training program through Mitchell Community College.

Starting their shift assignments this week with the Statesville Fire Department are: Dakota Johnson, Lane Church, Darren Wagoner and Ross Stewart. Weatherman said they successfully completed the three-month intensive training which included classroom as well as a great deal of on-the-job and hands-on training.

Due to COVID-19, the official pinning ceremony has been postponed, but the newest members of the SFD are already busy at work.