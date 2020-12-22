 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four new firefighters join Statesville Fire Department
0 comments
top story

Four new firefighters join Statesville Fire Department

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SFD FB4.jpg

The new firefighters are, from left, Dakota Johnson, Lane Church, Darren Wagoner and Ross Stewart.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Statesville Fire Chief Andy Weatherman announced that four new firefighters have recently completed the Basic Fire Training program through Mitchell Community College. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Starting their shift assignments this week with the Statesville Fire Department are: Dakota Johnson, Lane Church, Darren Wagoner and Ross Stewart.  Weatherman said they successfully completed the three-month intensive training which included classroom as well as a great deal of on-the-job and hands-on training. 

Due to COVID-19, the official pinning ceremony has been postponed, but the newest members of the SFD are already busy at work.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert