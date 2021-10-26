Four Mitchell students receive American FFA degree

Four Mitchell Community College students were recently announced as recipients of the American FFA Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization

Agribusiness technology students Ryan Baldwin and Michael McLain and agriculture education students Hanna Ball and Courtney Elledge have been involved in varying levels of the National FFA Organization throughout their educational careers. The American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career. This year’s American FFA Degree candidates will be honored at the 94th National FFA Convention & Expo from Oct. 27-30 at Indianapolis.

“These students are leaders in their FFA associations and in their community” agribusiness instructor Amy Poirier said. “They will be the next generation of agriculture professionals and educators, and I am honored to have them in my classroom.”

FFA or the National FFA Organization is a youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The letters “FFA” stand for Future Farmers of America.

Discover the business behind farms and food and explore higher education opportunities with a foundation in agriculture. Learn more about the college’s agribusiness technology and agriculture education programs and certifications at mitchellcc.edu/programs/agribusiness-technology.