Four highway patrol cars set on fire; charges are expected

Three of four North Carolina Highway Patrol cars that were damaged when they were set on fire Monday night are shown.

Four North Carolina Highway Patrol vehicles were damaged Tuesday night when someone set them on fire, said First Sgt. Daniel Hall.

Hall said Troopers Hammer, Stevenson, Moore and Carswell were taking a break around 9:35 p.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven on Turnersburg Highway.

While they were seated inside the store, a passerby told the troopers that their vehicles were on fire, Hall said. The passerby told the troopers that a local homeless man, Davey, had set the fires.

All four troopers immediately went outside and were able to extinguish the fires.

Moore recognized the suspect, Hall said, and immediately placed him in custody.

Daniel Francis Zelo, 49, was transported to Davis Regional Medical Center for psychiatric evaluation, Hall said. He said Zelo made comments that this was in retaliation for law enforcement taking custody of his children.

All four troopers were examined on the scene out of an abundance of caution, Hall said.

Hall said all four cars sustained damage, three of which had to be towed from the scene.

The Statesville Police Department is investigating and charges are expected, Hall said.

