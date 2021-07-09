 Skip to main content
Four facing charges in death of 8-year-old, shooting of a second child
Four facing charges in death of 8-year-old, shooting of a second child

Four teens have been charged with murder, assault and conspiracy charges in the death of 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and the shooting of a second child on Wilson Lee Boulevard late last month.

Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville, Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, and Donnell Tiaijan Ellison, 19, both of Statesville and a 17-year-old juvenile are facing murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, conspiracy and discharging a firearm into occupied property causing serious injury charges.

More arrests may follow, Statesville Police said at a news conference Friday afternoon.

For more information read Saturday’s Record & Landmark and visit www.statesville.com.

