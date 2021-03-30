Four facing charges for taking teenage girl to Florida

Four people are facing charges in connection with taking a 15-year-old to Florida, Statesville police reported.

Paul Wayne Thompson, 77, of Statesville, is in custody in Pasco County, Florida, and will face charges of felony abduction of a child, felony conspiracy to abduct a child, transporting the child out of state and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, a misdemeanor charge. He is in custody awaiting extradition to North Carolina.

Laurie Faye Thompson, 43, and Skyler Patrick Haneline, 24, both of Olin, and Lewis Leslie Lyons, 45, of Statesville, were each charged with felony conspiracy to abduct a child and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer. A magistrate set bond at $5,000 each.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Center Street on March 13 to investigate a report of a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officers searched the areas frequented by the girl but did not locate her.

Corporals T. Gomez and A.W. Falls of the investigations division worked with personnel from the Davie County Department of Social Services, which provided numerous leads and persons of interest for the investigation.