Four facing charges for taking teenage girl to Florida

Four people are facing charges in connection with taking a 15-year-old to Florida, Statesville police reported.
Paul Wayne Thompson, 77, of Statesville, is in custody in Pasco County, Florida, and will face charges of felony abduction of a child, felony conspiracy to abduct a child, transporting the child out of state and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, a misdemeanor charge. He is in custody awaiting extradition to North Carolina.
Laurie Faye Thompson, 43, and Skyler Patrick Haneline, 24, both of Olin, and Lewis Leslie Lyons, 45, of Statesville, were each charged with felony conspiracy to abduct a child and misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and resist/obstruct/delay a law enforcement officer. A magistrate set bond at $5,000 each.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Center Street on March 13 to investigate a report of a 15-year-old girl who ran away from home. Officers searched the areas frequented by the girl but did not locate her.
Corporals T. Gomez and A.W. Falls of the investigations division worked with personnel from the Davie County Department of Social Services, which provided numerous leads and persons of interest for the investigation.
Information obtained from interviews and other investigative leads, led the investigators to believe the girl was transported to a home in Pasco County, Florida, by Thompson. Thompson has no family relationship with the girl, police said.
Investigators also determined additional family members of Thompson’s, who are not related to the girl, assisted her in running away from her residence and obstructed them in their efforts to find her, police said.
On March 17, Gomez contacted deputies at Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida and provided deputies with a possible location of the girl. Deputies located Paul Thompson at this address, and after a short interview, Thompson admitted she was inside the residence, police said. Deputies found the girl inside the home and arrested Thompson on the scene, police reported.
Davie County DSS personnel arranged for the girl to be brought back to Statesville.