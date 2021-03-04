Four detectives, road patrol sergeant presented Advanced Law Enforcement Certificates

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Benfield has 16 years of law enforcement experience. He graduated from Basic Law Enforcement at Mitchell Community College in 2005. He was sworn in at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office as a reserve deputy. He worked briefly for the Concord Police Department before becoming a full-time deputy with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in 2006. Benfield has been a road patrol deputy, road patrol sergeant, and property crimes detective. He is currently a detective sergeant in the Special Victims Unit.

Dixson has six years of law enforcement experience. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 2012 with a Bachelor’s Degree double majoring in criminal justice and sociology. He attended Basic Law Enforcement Training in 2014 at Central Piedmont Community College. He was sworn in at the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 and worked road patrol and then transferred to the Community Oriented Policing (COPS) Unit. He then was promoted to the Special Victims Unit currently working in the Economic Crimes Section. Dixson is also a certified Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) Instructor.