Four charged in theft at Statesville business

Four people are facing charges after a security company alerted Statesville police that multiple people were inside the fenced-in area of a business early Thursday.

Rashadd Montell Hill, 30, of Dudley, Damon Jaquan Gresham, 27, of Concord and Chamodd Jamek Clagon, 22, of Greenville, were each charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree trespass and injury to personal property. A magistrate set bond at $25,000 for each. A fourth person, Destiny Montae Morgan, 21, of Raleigh was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny and a magistrate set bond at $10,000.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, reported that Security Central called the SPD shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday and said there several people inside the fenced-in area at Great Western Motorcycles, 1787 Salisbury Highway.

SPD arrived and found the suspects had fled the scene but they found a portion of the security fence had been cut and a 2020 Honda Talon, valued at $20,000, had been removed. The Honda was found nearby, police said.

Members of the Statesville Police Department Crime Reduction Team (CRT) arrived and began trying to locate the suspects.