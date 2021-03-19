Four charged in theft at Statesville business

Four people are facing charges after a security company alerted Statesville police that multiple people were inside the fenced-in area of a business early Thursday.
Rashadd Montell Hill, 30, of Dudley, Damon Jaquan Gresham, 27, of Concord and Chamodd Jamek Clagon, 22, of Greenville, were each charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle, first-degree trespass and injury to personal property. A magistrate set bond at $25,000 for each. A fourth person, Destiny Montae Morgan, 21, of Raleigh was charged with aiding and abetting a larceny and a magistrate set bond at $10,000.
The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, reported that Security Central called the SPD shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday and said there several people inside the fenced-in area at Great Western Motorcycles, 1787 Salisbury Highway.
SPD arrived and found the suspects had fled the scene but they found a portion of the security fence had been cut and a 2020 Honda Talon, valued at $20,000, had been removed. The Honda was found nearby, police said.
Members of the Statesville Police Department Crime Reduction Team (CRT) arrived and began trying to locate the suspects.
CRT members saw a Chrysler on Sherrill Drive traveling toward Industrial Drive. Because there was no other traffic in the area and in close proximity to the crime, members of the CRT conducted a traffic stop for traffic violations.
The occupants, police reported, were muddy, wet and wearing dark clothing. After viewing the security footage from Great Western, distinct details on the clothing of the three men was noted and matched the three men in the vehicle, police said.
The three were positively identified as the same men from the security footage, police said.
Gresham, Hill and Clagon were the three passengers and Morgan was the driver, police added.
Gresham was also served a warrant for failure to reduce speed and driving while license is revoked from Gaston County and Clagon was served a warrant from Washington County for felony larceny.