The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently heard about The Foundry House from Brian King, director, and Pastor Chip McGee at Christ Church. Foundry of Hope Inc. is a nonprofit entity that was founded “to bring hope to broken communities by developing the foundation necessary for successful living, by addressing the plight of addiction and the lack of the most basic human amenities.” The Foundry House is a Christian-based recovery house for men to assist them in their recovery from addictions through an eight-month journey that provides spiritual, emotional, social and vocational support. To find out more about The Foundry House and Foundry of Hope, go to www.foundryofhope.org. The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville meets on Thursdays at noon at Twisted Oak. The club welcomes anyone to attend a club meeting to learn more about Rotary and its service to the community.