Foundry House step in right direction for men in recovery

The Foundry House on Bell Street stands waiting for the first men to step through the door as they begin a path not just to recovery from addictions, but to a stable life as well.

“It will be focused on the recovery and restoration of the person,” Brian King said. “It will give them the opportunity to have stable housing while they’re transitioning between two phases in life.”

King is a recovery pastor with Christ Church and one of the people spearheading the house’s mission. He and others are hosting an open house event for the Foundry House on Sunday so they can help explain how they plan to achieve their goals.

A time can be scheduled for a tour from 4-6 p.m. by going to bit.ly/FoundryCC. The tours will provide information about the Foundry House’s mission, as well as its faith-based process, as it plays a role in reducing addiction and recidivism among men in the area.

What will be provided by the Foundry House is a home for eight months as it helps men to get on their own two feet though its four-phase process.

It requires daily 12-step meetings, Bible study, required Celebrate Recovery, and church attendance in an effort to create a network of support. There will also be work requirements, job training, as well as community service projects, and King said there are already several employers ready to hire the men as they come into the Foundry House’s program.

That and constant mentoring by “The Foundry Family” aims to give the men a sense of support and community beyond the walls of the house. While the men will start off with no outside requirements, the goal over the multi-month process is to take them from a heavily-structured environment to one where they’re ready to go out on their own, with the support of the Foundry House behind them.

“Living with accountability,” is how King put it. “And creating community, reconnecting to a healthy community, more than anything else.”

The inspiration for Foundry House came from seeing a need, King said, through his work as a pastor working with Celebrate Recovery at Christ Church. He said it was apparent there was a need for a facility like this in town. After working with other pastors and experts, it grew from an idea to a physical location and program.

“There has been tremendous community support from churches, other organizations, and everything else. Once we’ve gone and shared the vision with them and everything else, there has been tremendous community support behind this,” King said. “Once we started talking about it, everyone recognized the need for it. If we’re honest, someone has been impacted who could have benefitted from this house.”

And now the Foundry House is in the process of taking applicants for the house and King said people could end up moving in as soon as this week.

