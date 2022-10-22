 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Founder Sport Group makes donation to Iredell Health System

Founder Sport Group, a leading manufacturer of team uniforms and fanwear with headquarters in Statesville, announced a donation of more than 2,700 level 1 isolation gowns to the Iredell Health System. The disposable gowns easily slip on over clothing to protect medical personal during examinations for safety and convenience.

“We’re grateful for Founder Sport Group’s donation. These gowns will help in our mission to care for residents of Iredell County,” said Pam Gill, director of infection prevention for Iredell Health System.

“During the pandemic, we expanded beyond our core segments in order to assist during a time of need,” explained Julie Parker, vice president of human resources and customer service at Founder Sport Group. “As a Statesville-based company, it is rewarding for our associates to know that our isolation gowns will benefit our local friends and neighbors.”

