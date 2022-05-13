Fostering success: Statesville man provides nurturing for small businesses at salon

One feels it immediately. A sense of calm and relaxation begins the minute you walk into the Statesville salon. It is meant to be that way.

Corey Rhoney had a vision, one that is developing quickly on Carolina Avenue. He wants to operate a salon that offers a chance to support small business owners. So far, his plan is going well.

“I wanted to have a place that fosters small business, so I could nurture them, and they could grow on their own,” he said. “It’s actually about 14 of us that work here. … We have the stylist, and we also have a T-shirt business.”

Yolanda White took a leap of faith and joined in his endeavor. Nikki Green is finding satisfaction in his role as well. Together, they are creating a full-service salon with diversity in both its offerings and its clients.

Rhoney has been in business for 26 years and in the current site for five. White opened Bodied Esthetics there in January and offers body sculpting, facials, waxing, an infrared sauna and a massage chair. Green is a licensed massage therapist and owner of Divinity Massage and Bodywork LLC, which also operates in the building.

White is a licensed esthetician who decided to become a business owner after working as a medical assistant for 20 years.

“I just decided to do something different,” she said. “Hopefully one day this will be my full time [role]. Right now, this is my part time. Business is good.”

She hopes to bring something unique to her customers.

“It’s been exciting,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of business, so I’m just excited to actually have a business and have it open in Statesville to introduce new things.”

Rhoney also opened a hair restoration business within the salon in January.

“I’ve been a cosmetologist since I got out of high school,” he said. “It’s just been what I’ve done.”

It is an industry that has grown and adjusted during that time.

“The biggest changes that I’ve seen, or the most significant change, is the awareness now of people dealing with hair loss and the awareness of not having to hide hair loss anymore, which brought me to opening the restoration side of my business,” he said.

The hair restoration is an “individual-based” service. He said that there are a variety of options, including topicals and laser therapy.

White’s business also offers a wide array of services. She has four types of facials right now and is going to add more specialty ones. Her facials include steaming, exfoliations and both jelly and cream masks. She tailors each to the individual and also offers an oxygenneo facial, which she describes as a three-in-one facial.

“It does the cleansing, exfoliating with the skin tightening and massage all in one,” she said. “We also have the hydrodermabrasion which is a more gentle skin exfoliating. We use mostly water and serums. It gets rid of the dead skin layer on your skin. I follow up with a mask and moisturizer.”

The business has a sauna and a massage chair as well as an infrared sauna that can be used individually or by a couple. The infrared treatment helps with both muscle soreness and eczema.

Green said that being a massage therapist offered a chance to “branch out and meet the people and provide a service to someone” and that he has enjoyed that opportunity. Service has long been a part of his life.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “It’s the first time of owning my own business. So, coming out of the military, the United States Air Force, it’s something I fell in love with so I’m actually accomplishing my dreams.”

White is also chasing her dream. When asked if that was something that made her nervous, she outlined her response to being a business owner.

“I was nervous as first, but I kind of stepped out in faith and I felt good about it and I just went with it,” she said.

The business owners just want to continue pursuing those dreams — and to provide a place of welcome for anyone.

“To be able to work with everybody, to have a different variety of ethnic groups to know that they are welcome,” Green said. “People of all colors know they are welcome.”

The salon is currently taking new customers. It is open Tuesday through Saturday, by appointment. For information or an appointment, call 980-223-2183.