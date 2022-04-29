Forums allow public to see candidates as more than a name on the ballot

Early voting has opened and Election Day is fast approaching, but voters at Thursday’s forums for local candidates looked to learn a bit more about the people behind the names on the ballots before they cast their votes.

“A name on the ballot doesn’t tell you anything about their stances on issues or how they speak, what their ideas are, where they want to take the City of Statesville,” Jan Rasch said. She attended the Iredell County Republican Women’s forum for clerk of Court and Statesville City Council and mayor.

Rasch said she had moved to Statesville last year and said while she’s always voted in elections, she needed to get up to speed on local politics.

Even for those who are life-long residents of Statesville, hearing the candidates articulate their views can impact who they ultimately decide to vote for.

“There are a lot of candidates running, so I wanted to see which one would be best, what they are bringing to the table, what they want to do to move our city forward,” Leslie Satterfield said. She attended the Iredell Democratic Party’s forum. “There’s a lot that needs to be done.”

Satterfield, a resident of Ward 5, heard from Councilman John Staford and Joe Hudson, his challenger. Satterfield said the forum helped her make her choice, though she didn’t reveal for whom.

“I got my answer for them tonight, both are good, but I got my answer for the one I want,” Satterfield.

The two events on Thursday were staggered in hopes of allowing candidates and voters to attend both, but obvious time and logistical issues prevented some from doing so.

The Republicans’ forum took place at the Iredell County Agricultural Center, with Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson speaking, as well as Councilman-at-large Steve Johnson and challenger Mark Goldman. Staford spoke as well. Mayoral candidates Michael Johnson and Beniah McMiller also shared their views with the audience there. While they were not able to attend, Mayor Costi Kutteh and Mayor Pro Tem William Morgan provided written statements which were shared.

The Democrats forum took place at the Iredell County Government Center, with at-large candidates Roger Bejcek, Kim Wasson, James Pressly taking questions, as well as Steve Johnson, who currently holds one of those seats. Current Ward 3 Councilwoman Doris Allison spoke, as well as challenger Oliver Wilder. Morgan also provided a written statement.

Election Day is set for May 17, but one-stop voting continues through May 14. One-stop voters can cast ballots on weekdays until May 13 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On the final day, Saturday, May 14, hours can vote from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at one-stop sites.

One-stop voting sites are as follows: In Statesville at the Iredell Board of Elections, 203 Stockton St.; in Mooresville at the War Memorial, 220 N. Maple St.; and at the Lake Norman Fire Department, 1518 Brawley School Road; in Troutman at the Troutman Town Library, 215 W. Church St.; and in Harmony at the Harmony American Legion, 3085 Harmony Highway.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.