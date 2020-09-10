Fort Dobbs to welcome visitors back beginning Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fort Dobbs will welcome visitors back into the visitor center and reconstructed fort beginning Saturday. New procedures are in place to help ensure the safety of staff and visitors, including:

Tours of the fort will take place at scheduled times each day, at 9:30 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 4 p.m. The size of tour groups will be limited to 50% of occupancy and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Occupancy of the visitor center will be limited to 50%. Admittance by a staff member will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Requiring cloth masks to enter the visitor center and fort, as outlined in Executive Order 163.

Installing hand sanitizer stations and increasing the frequency of cleaning high touch public areas and restrooms.

Installing protective barriers at the sales counter.

Visitors are expected to follow the “Three W’s” as outlined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services — Wear a cloth mask over your nose and mouth, Wait in line at least six feet away from others, and Wash your hands frequently or use hand sanitizer. If you are experiencing symptoms of illness, it is asked that you postpone your visit.

About Fort Dobbs

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site’s mission is to preserve and interpret the history of Fort Dobbs and North Carolina’s role in the French and Indian War. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Special events and living history weekends are offered throughout the year. It is part of the Division of N.C. State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.