Fort Dobbs to offer glimpse into Anglo-Cherokee War

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will offer a glimpse of the harrowing days of the Anglo-Cherokee War on Feb. 26. The Cherokee and British had been allies when the French and Indian War started, but tensions quickly spiraled into hostilities. The fort was engaged by up to 70 Cherokee warriors in a confusing night-time skirmish on Feb. 27, 1760.
The 262nd anniversary program will feature living history interpreters portraying provincial soldiers, settlers, and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Musket and swivel cannon firing demonstrations, as well as ongoing demonstrations of 18th century military camp life, including wood working and cooking, will be featured. All programming is outdoors, but limited tours of the fort will be offered through the day on a first-come, first-served basis.
The program will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 per person to tour the fort. For more information, contact Fort Dobbs at 704-873-5882 or www.fortdobbs.org.
About Fort Dobbs
Fort Dobbs State Historic Site’s mission is to preserve and interpret the history of Fort Dobbs and North Carolina’s role in the French and Indian War. Fort Dobbs is located at 438 Fort Dobbs Road, Statesville and is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Special events and living history weekends are offered throughout the year. It is part of the Division of N.C. State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development. NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, three science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 41 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the N.C. Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, and the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.
