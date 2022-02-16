Fort Dobbs to offer glimpse into Anglo-Cherokee War

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will offer a glimpse of the harrowing days of the Anglo-Cherokee War on Feb. 26. The Cherokee and British had been allies when the French and Indian War started, but tensions quickly spiraled into hostilities. The fort was engaged by up to 70 Cherokee warriors in a confusing night-time skirmish on Feb. 27, 1760.

The 262nd anniversary program will feature living history interpreters portraying provincial soldiers, settlers, and members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Musket and swivel cannon firing demonstrations, as well as ongoing demonstrations of 18th century military camp life, including wood working and cooking, will be featured. All programming is outdoors, but limited tours of the fort will be offered through the day on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program will run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 per person to tour the fort. For more information, contact Fort Dobbs at 704-873-5882 or www.fortdobbs.org.