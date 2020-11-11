Fort Dobbs to honor state's military history Saturday

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a Military Timeline on Nov. 14. Visitors will learn about the experiences of soldiers and support personnel from the past 450 years.

“It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have sacrificed to make us who we are today as a country” says Site Manager Scott Douglas.

The educational program will offer a small sample of soldier life through history.

Reenactors dressed as soldiers from the Civil War, World Wars, Vietnam, American Revolution and many other time periods will present scheduled small arms firing demonstrations, along with ongoing demonstrations of camp life, equipment, cooking and even vintage military vehicles.

Event hours are Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 per person (older than 5 years of age).

Visitors are asked to be mindful of distancing and to wear a face mask when close to others.

The interior of the fort will be closed for the day.

For more information, call 704-873-5882 or visit www.fortdobbs.org.