Fort Dobbs to honor North Carolina's military on Nov. 12-13

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a “Military Timeline” on Nov. 12-13.

Visitors will learn about the experiences of soldiers and support personnel from the past 450 years.

“It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have sacrificed to make us who we are today as a country,” site manager Scott Douglas said.

The educational program will offer a sample of soldier life through history.

Reenactors dressed as soldiers and support personnel from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam War, the American Revolution and other time periods will present historic weapons firing demonstrations, along with ongoing displays of camp life, equipment, and cooking.

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 per guest age 5 and older. Veterans and active military are admitted free with government ID.

For information, call 704-873-5882 or visit fortdobbs.org.