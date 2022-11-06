 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Dobbs to honor North Carolina's military on Nov. 12-13

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site will honor North Carolina’s military history with a “Military Timeline” on Nov. 12-13.

Visitors will learn about the experiences of soldiers and support personnel from the past 450 years.

“It’s important for us to remember the men and women who have sacrificed to make us who we are today as a country,” site manager Scott Douglas said.

The educational program will offer a sample of soldier life through history.

Reenactors dressed as soldiers and support personnel from the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Vietnam War, the American Revolution and other time periods will present historic weapons firing demonstrations, along with ongoing displays of camp life, equipment, and cooking.

Event hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $2 per guest age 5 and older. Veterans and active military are admitted free with government ID.

For information, call 704-873-5882 or visit fortdobbs.org.

About the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources

The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (NCDNCR) is the state agency with a vision to be the leader in using the state's natural and cultural resources to build the social, cultural, educational and economic future of North Carolina. NCDNCR's mission is to improve the quality of life in our state by creating opportunities to experience excellence in the arts, history, libraries and nature in North Carolina by stimulating learning, inspiring creativity, preserving the state's history, conserving the state's natural heritage, encouraging recreation and cultural tourism, and promoting economic development.

NCDNCR includes 27 historic sites, seven history museums, two art museums, three science museums, three aquariums and Jennette's Pier, 41 state parks and recreation areas, the N.C. Zoo, the N.C. Symphony Orchestra, the State Library, the State Archives, the N.C. Arts Council, the African American Heritage Commission, State Preservation Office and the Office of State Archaeology, and the Division of Land and Water Stewardship. For more information, please visit www.ncdcr.gov.

About Fort Dobbs

Fort Dobbs State Historic Site’s mission is to preserve and interpret the history of Fort Dobbs and North Carolina’s role in the French and Indian War. It is open Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Special events and living history weekends are offered throughout the year. Fort Dobbs is located at 438 Fort Dobbs Rd, Statesville, N.C. It is part of the Division of N.C. State Historic Sites within the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

