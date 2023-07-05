alert top story
Fort Dobbs DAR presents check to three Iredell JRTOC cadets
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon on Bell Farm Road, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The town of Troutman will launch the celebration for Independence Day on July 1 with the 18th annual Independence Day Celebration.
If you are going to put a skeleton in your front yard, say for Halloween, you might as well make it a big one, right? And why stop with just o…
Drugs were seized and three arrested at a residence in western Iredell County.
Statesville police reported three people were shot between Saturday and Monday.