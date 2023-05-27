Daughters of the American Revolution, Fort Dobbs chapter, performed a Flag Retirement Ritual at First Presbyterian Church and visited graves of patriots in the Fourth Creek Cemetery, planting flags next to the headstones. The retirement ceremony was performed by Alese Reams, chaplain, and Terri Eads, regent. The Union portion of the flag was held by Girl Scouts Caryss Patton and Alexa Butler throughout the ceremony. Each DAR member took one stripe, representing one state of the Union and deposited it into the fire. After all state stripes were put into the fire, then Patton and Butler put in the Union. After the flag was burned, the ashes will be buried.