DAR, Fort Dobbs Chapter, held a meet-and-greet of prospective new members. Many scrapbooks and slide shows were available to show what DAR does during the year. The membership drive was called DAR in a Nutshell. If you think you have ancestors that fought in the revolutionary war and would like to do community service, contact Terri Eads, regent at terrieads@me.com or Diana Hicks, registrar, hicksdr4@gmail.com. Pictured, from left, are Pam Speight, chairperson; Vicki Howell, first vice regent, Eads and Lisa McBane, honorary regent.
Fort Dobbs DAR hosts meet-and-greet for prospective new members
