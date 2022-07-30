 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fort Dobbs DAR hosts meet-and-greet for prospective new members

  • Updated
  • 0
073122-srl-news-dar-p1.jpeg

DAR, Fort Dobbs Chapter, held a meet-and-greet of prospective new members. Many scrapbooks and slide shows were available to show what DAR does during the year. The membership drive was called DAR in a Nutshell. If you think you have ancestors that fought in the revolutionary war and would like to do community service, contact Terri Eads, regent at terrieads@me.com or Diana Hicks, registrar, hicksdr4@gmail.com. Pictured, from left, are Pam Speight, chairperson; Vicki Howell, first vice regent, Eads and Lisa McBane, honorary regent.

 Photo used with permission

DAR, Fort Dobbs Chapter, held a meet-and-greet of prospective new members. Many scrapbooks and slide shows were available to show what DAR does during the year. The membership drive was called DAR in a Nutshell. If you think you have ancestors that fought in the revolutionary war and would like to do community service, contact Terri Eads, regent at terrieads@me.com or Diana Hicks, registrar, hicksdr4@gmail.com. Pictured, from left, are Pam Speight, chairperson; Vicki Howell, first vice regent, Eads and Lisa McBane, honorary regent.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert