DAR, Fort Dobbs Chapter, held a meet-and-greet of perspective new members. Many scrapbooks and slide shows were available to show what DAR does during the year. The membership drive was called DAR in a Nutshell. If you think you have ancestors that fought in the revolutionary war and would like to do community service, contact Terri Eads, regent at terrieads@me.com or Diana Hicks, registrar, hicksdr4@gmail.com. Pictured, from left, are Pam Speight, chairperson; Vicki Howell, first vice regent, Eads and Lisa McBane, honorary regent.
Fort Dobbs DAR hosts meet-and-greet for perspective new members
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 67-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 40 near the Stamey Farm Road exit.
A Statesville man was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a local restaurant.
A Statesville man was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving for a crash that claimed the life of Carl Russell D…
Finally, Statesville municipal elections are over after the runoff results were tallied on Tuesday night. Statesville's mayor will remain the …
A Harmony man was killed Friday night when he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a plant.
Twenty-five years ago:
An Olin man has been charged after his girlfriend was shot in the leg, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
August may mean summer is coming to a close, but it doesn’t mean the end of summer fun. The organizers of the Second Saturday Festival on Aug.…
As Kim Wasson watch early but incomplete results for the two at-large seats on Statesville’s city council, she was “speechless” for a moment w…
Iredell County’s oldest school is in trouble.