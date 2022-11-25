Fort Dobbs DAR helps with 'Purses With a Purpose', Veterans Transitional Home

In recognition of Domestic Violence Month, DAR Fort Dobbs presented purses for women of domestic violence. Chairperson Susan Tolle's program "Purses With a Purpose" collected gently used purses from DAR members and filled it with items women would need if they had to leave their home. Statesville Police Department participated in the event to show support for domestic violence awareness. From left, front row, are Michele Knapp, executive director, Fifth Street Ministries; Doris Worthington; Terri Eads, regent; Tolle; Amy Freeze, Fifth Street director of development; Gail Smith; Vicki Howell; Capt. Marc Carmona; and Sgt. Shannon Humphrey; and back row, Wendell Worthington, Officer Solona Craig and Capt. John Galliher.