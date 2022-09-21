Fort Dobbs DAR chapter observes Constitution Week

The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week, which is celebrated every year Sept. 17-23. The celebration was started in 1955. DAR petitioned Congress to set aside the week annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The public law was signed Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Bells Across America is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring church bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. Sept. 17, for one minute to herald the beginning of the commemorative week.

The DAR's Fort Dobbs chapter gathered at First Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. to ring the church bells for one minute along with all chapters across America.