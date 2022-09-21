 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Fort Dobbs DAR chapter observes Constitution Week

  • 0
632860abc7a98.photo-jpeg.jpeg

Members of the Fort Dobbs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered at First Presbyterian Church to observe Constitution Week.

 Photo used with permission

The Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week, which is celebrated every year Sept. 17-23. The celebration was started in 1955. DAR petitioned Congress to set aside the week annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The public law was signed Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Bells Across America is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring church bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. Sept. 17, for one minute to herald the beginning of the commemorative week.

The DAR's Fort Dobbs chapter gathered at First Presbyterian Church at 4 p.m. to ring the church bells for one minute along with all chapters across America.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate-fueled wildfires worsen danger for fish

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert