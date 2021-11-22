Fort Dobbs DAR chapter makes donation to Veterans Transitional Home

The Daughters of American Revolution, Fort Dobbs Chapter, made its annual donation to Veterans Transitional Home. It is not automatic that a veteran goes directly to the home. They must be homeless and then go to the shelter at Fifth Street Ministries. They are assigned a case manager and go through a background check. They are isolated for COVID until cleared, either by vaccine or negative test results. They are then assigned to case manager, Marlon Fulghum. Fulghum assesses their attitude with being with other veterans. Once all steps are completed they are then allowed to move into the transitional home.