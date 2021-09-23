 Skip to main content
Fort Dobbs DAR Chapter celebrates Constitution Week
Fort Dobbs DAR Chapter celebrates Constitution Week

image001.png

Fort Dobbs Chapter, NSDAR members gathered at First Presbyterian Church to participate in Bells Across America. From left are, Caroline Bentley, Rada Spencer, Gail Smith, Kathleen Busby, Janis Ford, Regent Lisa McBane, Kathleen Hatchett, Laurel Eason, Doris Worthington, Ann Brady and Judy Edwards.

Fort Dobbs Chapter of NSDAR began its celebration of Constitution Week on Sept. 17 by gathering at First Presbyterian Church to participate in Bells Across America. At 4 p.m., church bells were rung by Statesville churches and simultaneously in cities across America to celebrate the signing of the United States Constitution.

Constitution Week is the commemoration of America’s most important document. It is celebrated annually during the week of Sept. 17-23.

In 1955, Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. George W. Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in 2002. DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., the largest concert hall in the District of Columbia, was formally dedicated on April 19, 1929, as a monument to the Constitution.

