Fort Dobbs DAR Chapter celebrates Constitution Week

Fort Dobbs Chapter of NSDAR began its celebration of Constitution Week on Sept. 17 by gathering at First Presbyterian Church to participate in Bells Across America. At 4 p.m., church bells were rung by Statesville churches and simultaneously in cities across America to celebrate the signing of the United States Constitution.

In 1955, Daughters of the American Revolution petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. George W. Bush officially declared the inception of Constitution Week in 2002. DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, D.C., the largest concert hall in the District of Columbia, was formally dedicated on April 19, 1929, as a monument to the Constitution.