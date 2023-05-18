A former Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher, taken into custody over the weekend for violating pretrial release conditions, is facing more charges.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 37, of Bluff Court, Statesville, was charged with felony interfering with a state’s witness. An order for arrest for violating pretrial release conditions was also served, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell, in a news release, said Bailey was involved in a traffic accident Saturday with the juvenile she was court-ordered to stay away from due to an arrest last year for statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, indecent liberties with children and sexual activity with a student.

Campbell said an investigation was initiated on items seized after the traffic accident, and upon completion of a digital forensic examination of her cellphone, it was found that she had additional communication by text message with the juvenile after the wreck.

Bailey was arrested by the sheriff’s office warrant squad and a magistrate set bond at $830,000.