Former Taylorsville police arrested on rape, assault charges

The Statesville Police Department utilized its Special Response Team to arrest a former Taylorsville Police Department officer on rape and assault charges.

Scott Wesley Bath, 51, of Statesville was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree sexual offense, assault by strangulation, false imprisonment, assault inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female and communicating threats.

Police reported the decision to use the SRT unit was because this was considered a high-risk situation.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in making the arrest.

A judge set bond for Bath at $700,000.

Bath was an officer with the TPD for about 10 years and left the department in 2015.